RaiseNoChicken

Type sketch for a Motto Poster

RaiseNoChicken
RaiseNoChicken
  • Save
Type sketch for a Motto Poster design type poster illustration custom
Download color palette

I went back to the drawing board on this one and decided to do all the type by hand. Re-drawing all of this in vector may take forever, but at least it'll be all me. That's worth it…right?

View all tags
Posted on Apr 5, 2015
RaiseNoChicken
RaiseNoChicken

More by RaiseNoChicken

View profile
    • Like