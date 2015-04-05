Daniela Faber

Emerald Green

Emerald Green childrens illustration kids girl
"Thanks, Daddy, for knitting my new nightie. I love it!" Upper part of my last work. Collage with my own coloured papers, acrylics later added for shadows and details. Personal work for Twitter's #colour_collective.

Posted on Apr 5, 2015
