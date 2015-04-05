Igres Leandro

It's soup! logo

Igres Leandro
Igres Leandro
  • Save
It's soup! logo lettering logotype logo identity graphic restaurant soup letter branding
Download color palette

Hey, folks! What you think about the lettering? It's for a soup store.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 5, 2015
Igres Leandro
Igres Leandro

More by Igres Leandro

View profile
    • Like