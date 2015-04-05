Aaron Sather

Hello There

Spent the morning playing around with a prototype using only simple colors, shapes and layering. Trying to explore different styles and methods that I'm comfortable with as of late.

Posted on Apr 5, 2015
Aaron Sather
Designer, Illustrator, Sculptor & Figuremaker

