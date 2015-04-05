Reconfigurable Paint Tool (1999)

I always wanted a paint program where I could "crack open" the tool and change the source code. So I built one for the Mac as a mixture of C and Python to feel the behavior -- and it felt right. But many of the ideas I had at the time started to feel super-old and my black-and-white sensibility was wearing thin in the new era; I could also see my graduate students blazing brand new trails like with the launch of Processing by Ben Fry and Casey Reas. So I realized it was time to hang up my mouse ...