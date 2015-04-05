Ivan Cosic

Frontal.ba redesign

Ivan Cosic
Ivan Cosic
  • Save
Frontal.ba redesign work in progress redesign frontal
Download color palette

Redesign for the 6th anniversary of the most popular portal in Banja Luka. http://www.frontal.ba/novost/78480/sesta-godina-frontala-novi-dizajn-u-pripremi-foto

View all tags
Posted on Apr 5, 2015
Ivan Cosic
Ivan Cosic

More by Ivan Cosic

View profile
    • Like