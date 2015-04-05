Bee Li

iCook Tote Design

Bee Li
Bee Li
Hire Me
  • Save
iCook Tote Design design identity shopping bag
Download color palette

This was definitely my favourite project at iCook ! The first iCook product I designed and put a lot time in this.

There two sizes and more way you can use. Almost sold out. Buy and see here

View all tags
Posted on Apr 5, 2015
Bee Li
Bee Li
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Bee Li

View profile
    • Like