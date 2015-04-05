FATE (2007)

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
In 2007 I had a show at Riflemaker Gallery in London (Soho district) where I presented a variety of handmade objects I had created. This was my favorite one entitled, "FATE." I programmed a little PIC-chip to generate random numbers to be displayed on the LED-lit hexadecimal display. Numbers would jog through the display, until once in a while you'd see F-A-T-E appear. It was a super tiny piece as it fit inside the palm of your hand with a 9V battery. The person who acquired the piece was a nice enough person ... but she lost it! These were all one-of-a-kind works that I will never make again. How appropriate. It was fate for it to disappear like that. https://vimeo.com/55201206