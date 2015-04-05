Nathan James

A Bird

A Bird bird pattern gold incan wings lines slanted simple minimal
I've been looking at a lot of Incan stuff because I was curious, and was inspired to do this pattern.

I'm open to any suggestions. Particularly color, still messing around with it.

Posted on Apr 5, 2015
