Ax'el Hopaness Rom Tic
Egoditor GmbH

Reading, or so.

Ax'el Hopaness Rom Tic
Egoditor GmbH
Ax'el Hopaness Rom Tic for Egoditor GmbH
  • Save
Reading, or so.
Download color palette

These were unused concepts for one of the spot illustrations (QR Code basics) I did for the guys over at www.qr-code-generator.com - at least the cover survived.

This shot is off brand, but I thought the reddish tones kinda suit this piece as well.

Thank you for your time and attention.

Posted on Apr 5, 2015
Egoditor GmbH
Egoditor GmbH
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Egoditor GmbH

View profile
    • Like