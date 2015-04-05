Andy Abramov
AIC

Your known life is full of pressure, but don't you break

Andy Abramov
AIC
Andy Abramov for AIC
Hire Us
  • Save
Your known life is full of pressure, but don't you break icons icon technology production pipes illustration social innovations
Download color palette

This is a static set of icons (or simple illustrations) for one of largest producers of pipes.
Work in process :3

View all tags
Posted on Apr 5, 2015
AIC
AIC
Hire Us

More by AIC

View profile
    • Like