Electrik Press Mockup

Electrik Press Mockup web design user interface design
I decided to separate my web work from my illustration work as it doesn't feel like it is working the way I wanted. I ended up losing some hard won SEO for my illustration work. I will end up redoing my illo site again as a result. In the meantime I thought I would put together one for electrik press which will serve as my personal repository of resources as well as my design portfolio. I wanted to keep it very minimal to fight against the urge to redesign all of the time. Not sure if you can see much but here it is.

Posted on Apr 5, 2015
Specializing in Commerical Illustration.
