Electrik Press Mockup

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I decided to separate my web work from my illustration work as it doesn't feel like it is working the way I wanted. I ended up losing some hard won SEO for my illustration work. I will end up redoing my illo site again as a result. In the meantime I thought I would put together one for electrik press which will serve as my personal repository of resources as well as my design portfolio. I wanted to keep it very minimal to fight against the urge to redesign all of the time. Not sure if you can see much but here it is.