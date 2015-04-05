Electrik Press Mockup

I decided to separate my web work from my illustration work as it doesn't feel like it is working the way I wanted. I ended up losing some hard won SEO for my illustration work. I will end up redoing my illo site again as a result. In the meantime I thought I would put together one for electrik press which will serve as my personal repository of resources as well as my design portfolio. I wanted to keep it very minimal to fight against the urge to redesign all of the time. Not sure if you can see much but here it is.