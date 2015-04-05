Timepaint (1993)

I wrote this on a 68K Color Classic Macintosh to demonstrate how drawing on the computer wasn't like drawing on paper, but was more like drawing in a space of free-flowing time. The gray rectangle in the background could be dragged around to change the perspective; and as you drew in the 2D plane, the traces flowed and replayed in the time dimension. All of the windowing graphics were faked (i.e. custom) to make the experience seem less foreign to a casual Mac user.