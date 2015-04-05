Alon Boroda

Surface Pro 3 test drawing

First drawing made on the Surface Pro 3. The N-Trig stylus is working surprisingly well! it was actually quite a big surprise considering it has "just" 256 pressure levels. Photoshop CC also surprised with it's touch friendly controls and speedy reaction time. A great experience, all in all, really comfortable to use and draw (especially compared to tablets with capacitive pens).

Posted on Apr 5, 2015
