Casper Klenz-Kitenge

Wallo

Casper Klenz-Kitenge
Casper Klenz-Kitenge
  • Save
Wallo
Download color palette

.. aaand here we go. This last touch might give you an idea of what Wallo is (does).

42733cd3f1e3c30235c792309f033cfb
Rebound of
Wallo
By Casper Klenz-Kitenge
Posted on Apr 5, 2015
Casper Klenz-Kitenge
Casper Klenz-Kitenge

More by Casper Klenz-Kitenge

View profile
    • Like