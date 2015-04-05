Peter van Driel

Level Editor

Working on our game level editor. This editor is now for in-house use but later this year it will be available for everyone. The editor is for 2D games and it is sprite based but can also be used as a tile editor or mix of the both. So it not finished.... the coming months I'll will post updates of my progress... if like you can drop a comment or suggestion.

Posted on Apr 5, 2015
