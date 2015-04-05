Rob Art | illustration

Celebrity Sunday - Yanis Varoufakis

yanis varoufakis giannis greece greek politician economy money
A quick caricature of politician, Yanis Varoufakis

My ninth attempt at doing caricatures, and this 4 hour attempt came out OK!

Posted on Apr 5, 2015
