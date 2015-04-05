Dries Oeyen

Make it pop.

Fun detail from a product page I made for my girlfriend's small business project. Sesam is a neat replacement for your bulky keychain.
Full site at www.sesamkey.be. :)

Posted on Apr 5, 2015
