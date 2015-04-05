Millie Lin

Fuego Volcano

Millie Lin
Millie Lin
Fuego Volcano volcano illustration affinity designer
Rebound of the photo from NationalGrographic, the Fuego Volcano:
http://photography.nationalgeographic.com/photo-of-the-day/fuego-volcano-guatemala/

Totally draw and painted in Affinity Designer:
https://affinity.serif.com/en-gb/

Posted on Apr 5, 2015
