007 James Bond | iOS Page Layout

For this self-directed project, I wanted to create a Swiss-styled page layout with a minimal use of colour, based on the information of the James Bond franchise. This involved working with the information in relation to the many films, novels, comics, and gadgets of 007.



To make this page layout work, I wanted to use columns to seperate different sections of information, and use bolder text or line-breakers to assert hierarchy within text.

To see the full project, be sure to head over to my Behance blog! :)