Amr Khalil

Trip Listing

Amr Khalil
Amr Khalil
  • Save
Trip Listing uiux flat listing travel adventure search module list trips
Download color palette

a trip listing item, with some main details which you click to get another full details page.

Check project on Behance.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 5, 2015
Amr Khalil
Amr Khalil

More by Amr Khalil

View profile
    • Like