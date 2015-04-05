Why Hire A Lettering Artist To Design My Logo?

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
A logo is the most important element of a brand’s image. It defines the whole identity of your business; its purpose, its mood, its quality standards. It’s the image people will immediately associate with your brand, what’s going to trigger the emotions linked to their experience with your products. It can become an ultimate seal of quality in the collective psyche, or hurt your brand almost as badly as any faux pas you might commit. This is why it is absolutely crucial that you don’t overlook this part of your branding strategy.
