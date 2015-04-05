Dave Song

Something Good, Something Bad, Something Majora

I've always felt they needed one extra mask ability in #Majora's Mask.

To see full image click on to this link: https://www.behance.net/gallery/25080941/Something-Good-Something-Bad-Something-Majora

