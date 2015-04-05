4 Dribbble Invites Giveaway

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Today is April 19th and I'm ready to announce 4 new dribbble players:
https://dribbble.com/slonomysh
https://dribbble.com/puggnplay
https://dribbble.com/zheldokas
https://dribbble.com/triplaaa
Good luck and have fun guys!
P.S. It was really hard to choose only 4 prospects since I've got more that 200 emails with great portfolios from talanted designers. I wish I had more invites to share!
Thanks a lot for your time and applies guys!
Behance | Twitter