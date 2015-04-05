Oleksandr Pronskyi

4 Dribbble Invites Giveaway

4 Dribbble Invites Giveaway 3d invitation free invite dribbble prospect player team animation gif max draft
Today is April 19th and I'm ready to announce 4 new dribbble players:
https://dribbble.com/slonomysh
https://dribbble.com/puggnplay
https://dribbble.com/zheldokas
https://dribbble.com/triplaaa

Good luck and have fun guys!

P.S. It was really hard to choose only 4 prospects since I've got more that 200 emails with great portfolios from talanted designers. I wish I had more invites to share!
Thanks a lot for your time and applies guys!

Posted on Apr 5, 2015
