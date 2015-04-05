Ruslan

Alchemy Preparations icons icgame icon alchemy mineral herb spice tiny mini micro small recipe
"Alchemic Preparations" icons for realism-based medieval themed game "Life is Feudal". It was quite challenging to make them look similar yet different at the same time.

Posted on Apr 5, 2015
