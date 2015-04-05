Jack Standbridge

Ligature Collective Ten Thousand Followers

Ligature Collective Ten Thousand Followers lettering hand lettering ink calligraphy typography type flourish instagram ligature collective
Ligature Collective held a competition to celebrate getting 10,000 followers on Instagram. The deadline was the end of March, and the winner will be announced in a couple of days. Everyone is excited!

