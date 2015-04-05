coreypizzle

TheGadgetForum - Profile Design

TheGadgetForum - Profile Design
A website challenge that I've designed in less than 48 hours.
Although this started off as a small challenge I think that this site might have quite a bit of potential.

If you want to give this site a visit :
http://www.thegadgetforum.com

(This website was made using Meteor and Telescope)

Posted on Apr 5, 2015
