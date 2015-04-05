Ghani Pradita

Sneak peek of current project

Ghani Pradita
Ghani Pradita
Hire Me
  • Save
Sneak peek of current project profile feed babies app ios material android shop icons mobile baby
Download color palette

Some icons I made today for baby product shop app.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 5, 2015
Ghani Pradita
Ghani Pradita
Art Director and Designer at Paperpillar
Hire Me

More by Ghani Pradita

View profile
    • Like