Spendee 2.0 is coming!

Spendee 2.0 is coming!
Spendee 2.0 is coming and I had a chance to work on this amazing app. Let me share with you a little sneak peak. :-)

Check out http://www.spendeeapp.com/

Posted on Apr 5, 2015
