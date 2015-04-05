Roger Briz

CrossFit Audacity

Roger Briz
Roger Briz
Hire Me
  • Save
CrossFit Audacity logo crossfit sport simple symbol
Download color palette

Logo design for Crossfit gym based in Columbia, Missouri

https://www.behance.net/gallery/15501945/CrossfitAudacity

View all tags
Posted on Apr 5, 2015
Roger Briz
Roger Briz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Roger Briz

View profile
    • Like