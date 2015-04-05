Tim Weakland

Hand type sketches

Hand type sketches tim weakland sincerely truman sketch hand type hand lettering typography type letters script design portland
A few sketches that I worked up for the Sincerely Truman website. Check out the final work at http://sincerelytruman.com.

