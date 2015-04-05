Cosme

gonz, downtown santa monica

Cosme
Cosme
  • Save
gonz, downtown santa monica illustration skate skateboarding gonz mark gonzales the natas gonz book
Download color palette

Mark Gonzales appreciation for "The Natas And Gonz Book". Published by Ed Syder with contributions by a handful of very talented illustrators from all over the world. Second edition paperbacks now available at selected skate shops in the UK.

D93bfb1312d817151e99a7c7d98774b1
Rebound of
natas, 17th and pacific ave. venice
By Cosme
Cosme
Cosme

More by Cosme

View profile
    • Like