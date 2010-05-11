Jonathan Speir

BSD Business Cards

BSD Business Cards letterpress business cards
Not really a WIP - but thought I'd show off our final business cards. Letterpressed on 100% cotton - final size 3.5x1.75.

Posted on May 11, 2010
