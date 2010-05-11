Trevor May

Winner!

Trevor May
Trevor May
Hire Me
  • Save
Winner! mobile iphone cricket game roulette grass pitch ball wallet profile futureplatforms
Download color palette

A revised version of a scoreboard from an iPhone game that we recently built.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2010
Trevor May
Trevor May
A Digital Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Trevor May

View profile
    • Like