Anthony Bullock

Zombie Outbreak

Anthony Bullock
Anthony Bullock
  • Save
Zombie Outbreak t shirt tee zombie icon design
Download color palette

Hey guys,

Just been messing around in Photoshop between projects (available for hire!) and thought this would look awesome on a t-shirt.

Available from www.dpadclothing.com

Hope you like it :)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 1, 2015
Anthony Bullock
Anthony Bullock
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Anthony Bullock

View profile
    • Like