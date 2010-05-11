Ben Shoults

IE6 Browser Notice
So, this is a little project that a coworker and I have been working on. It will be a snippet you paste in your head which will show up to people using IE6. Code hosted on Google Code. Basically, tells you that IE6 is dangerous and gives a link to install Chrome and why you should. Design has to be simple (IE6 here). No rounded corners, font is Verdana.

Posted on May 11, 2010
