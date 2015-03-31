7
Sprocket iOS app icon sprocket app bicycle app bicycle bike cycle ios apple mobile app green icon
This image resonates with cyclists, is understood as a bicycle sprocket and not any other type of gear, is memorable, works in monochrome and scales optically. Symbolically it is a metaphor for consciousness; the outer cognition spinning around the inner self.

This final sprocket combination of shapes is based on a single-speed 16-tooth bicycle cog and the inner pattern of a SunTour freewheel.

Posted on Mar 31, 2015
