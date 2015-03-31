Justas Galaburda

Bathroom Icons

Justas Galaburda
Justas Galaburda
  • Save
Bathroom Icons scales bathroom outline icons icons bathroom icons outline bathroom icons toilet washing machine hair dryer sink towel toilet paper
Download color palette

Hey guys! I was away for one week and now I'm posting on dribbble daily again. Oh maaan, I was missing that daily dribbble ritual :)

So back on track! Few things you might find in your bathroom.

One thing bothers me... Is there a way to make toilet paper icon not to look three dimensional? Do you have any tips?

Get More Dribbble Followers!
Start building your career as a designer by growing your Dribbble audience now!

Worth checking out:
Icon Utopia | Icon Shop | Pinterest | Instagram

Dribbble2
Rebound of
Interior / Household icons
By Justas Galaburda
Justas Galaburda
Justas Galaburda

More by Justas Galaburda

View profile
    • Like