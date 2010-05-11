👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This design is for a healthcare statistics app I've just started to work on, hence the manilla folders and graph paper. Museo Slab seems just nerdy enough for an app dealing with stats, and just friendly enough for healthcare as well.