Alerts green yellow brown graph paper health healthcare
This design is for a healthcare statistics app I've just started to work on, hence the manilla folders and graph paper. Museo Slab seems just nerdy enough for an app dealing with stats, and just friendly enough for healthcare as well.

Posted on May 11, 2010
