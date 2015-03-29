7
Tap Party 1 & Tap Party 2 iOS5 app icons

This was an icon I made with Angelo Yazzar in 2010 for Tap Party 1 and Tap Party 2 at Yobonja. +worked on the UIX for these apps as an intern/junior designer

Tap Party - iPad
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/tap-party/id395070329?mt=8

Tap Party 2 - iPhone/iPad
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/tap-party-2/id428851761?mt=8

Posted on Mar 29, 2015
