Anthony Garand

Dictionary Site

Anthony Garand
Anthony Garand
  • Save
Dictionary Site dictionary baskerville kyle steed is better at profiles
Download color palette

So, I just finished up my new site. You know you've got something when you like it the next day ;). Please let me know what you think. Check the big version out at anthonygarand.com.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2010
Anthony Garand
Anthony Garand

More by Anthony Garand

View profile
    • Like