Mig Reyes

Perspiration Over Inspiration

Mig Reyes
Mig Reyes
  • Save
Perspiration Over Inspiration sweat inspiration how vonster heart soul hard work
Download color palette

Trying to work on a little illustrative piece for Vonster in his upcoming book published by HOW: Flourish Banner Frame. Inspiration is one thing; perspiration is everything.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2010
Mig Reyes
Mig Reyes

More by Mig Reyes

View profile
    • Like