Becca Clason

Lärabar Food Lettering - Peanut Butter Cookie

Becca Clason
Becca Clason
  • Save
Lärabar Food Lettering - Peanut Butter Cookie peanut butter peanuts food lettering typography food typography food type lettering larabar flourish salt hand lettering
Download color palette

One of three food lettering pieces for Lärabar. Click here to see the uncropped image: http://beccaclason.com/LARABAR

Becca Clason
Becca Clason

More by Becca Clason

View profile
    • Like