The Phoney Collection: Volume 1

The Phoney Collection: Volume 1 phoney flurry icons mac icon osx app games apps web
This is several months in the making, and an insane amount hours in Photoshop. Sixty icons spanning all sorts of apps, games & web sites. You can download the collection for free at my site. (Donations are appreciated though!)

http://www.mrexd.com/blog/pyuld

Posted on May 10, 2010
