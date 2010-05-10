Phil Matthews

Magical Internet

Magical Internet purple orange green magic wand
While I'm putting the finishing touches to my new web design portfolio site I thought it would be a good idea (if perhaps a little foolish) to redesign my client hosting website to bring it more in line with the new branding so the 2 websites are a little closer in style. The sites are being renamed to "Magical Design" and "Magical Internet" and hopefully I will get to start coding next week.

Posted on May 10, 2010
