Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Michal Kulesza

Icons for Skinbypom

Michal Kulesza
Michal Kulesza
Hire Me
  • Save
Icons for Skinbypom icon icons set vector black simple web webdesign glyphs interface outline design
Icons for Skinbypom icon icons set vector black simple web webdesign glyphs interface outline design
Icons for Skinbypom icon icons set vector black simple web webdesign glyphs interface outline design
Icons for Skinbypom icon icons set vector black simple web webdesign glyphs interface outline design
Icons for Skinbypom icon icons set vector black simple web webdesign glyphs interface outline design
Icons for Skinbypom icon icons set vector black simple web webdesign glyphs interface outline design
Download color palette
  1. skinbypom---icons.gif
  2. Skinbypom_-_icons5.png
  3. Skinbypom_-_icons3.png
  4. Skinbypom_-_icons1.png
  5. Skinbypom_-_icons2.png
  6. Skinbypom_-_icons4.png

I designed special icons for SKIN BY POM showing different diseases and factor combination for heal your skin.

Check the attachments for bigger preview!

Also I designed simple webpage but this for the next shot.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 26, 2015
Michal Kulesza
Michal Kulesza
UX/UI, Brand Designer & Photographer
Hire Me

More by Michal Kulesza

View profile
    • Like