TV On The Radio at SXSW

lettering typography mediatemple poster sxsw pencil chalk sketch
TV On The Radio at SXSW lettering typography mediatemple poster sxsw pencil chalk sketch
Poster design for the official closing party at SXSW. Big thanks to Jon Setzen for bringing me in on this project.

Posted on Mar 26, 2015
