puzzled

puzzled game bird nature painting hand painted illustration
painting for a video game themed art show, heading to Brisbane, Australia. gouache on wood. © susie ghahremani / boygirlparty.com

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
illustrator, painter, designer based in San Diego

