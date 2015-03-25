Élio

"Desafio 3 - vol. 2"

"Desafio 3 - vol. 2" motion graphics animation gif strokes characters sushi
Compilation of the 2nd volume of the "Desafio 3" (3 challenge)
At Mezzolab's facebook we ask people to comment a single random word, which 3 randomly chosen words would make a story. So, 3 words, 3 stories, 3 seconds.
So the chosen words were:
1- Chocolate, Toilet Brush ('Piaçaba' in portuguese) and bubble;
2- Pudding, Blazer, Make up;
3- Sushi, glitter and Countdown (the nigiri was singing it)

