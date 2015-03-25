Blueprint Search

Felipe Araujo Barreto

search blueprint ux design travel service engine user experience
Hi guys,

This is how I make design Blueprints. I really like to use visual language instead of only texts in my documentations.

These blueprints are from a project I´m working on: rebuild the search experience from Brazilian OTA Hotel Urbano.

Feedbacks are welcome :)

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
